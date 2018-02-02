

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A Halifax city councillor is being criticized for retweeting a letter from a Canadian group accused of being a white supremacist organization.

Matt Whitman retweeted the letter from ID Canada that was addressed to Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

The letter was critical of the municipality's decision to take down a statue of its controversial founder Edward Cornwallis and place it in storage while council determines its long-term fate.

Counc. Waye Mason immediately blasted Whitman for retweeting the letter from the group, which describes itself as "ethno-nationalist" and "a response to Canada's decaying identity, increased third-world immigration and the prevalence of anti-European sentiments."

On Twitter, Mason wrote: "You are retweeting a neo-nazi hate group. I am speechless. What the hell is wrong with you?"

Whitman, who has been rebuked before for using the word 'negro' in an interview last year and participating in a so-called "Chinese fire drill," claimed he didn't know the nature of the group and deleted the retweet.