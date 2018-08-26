

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hikers in Alberta have called the actions of two men ‘dangerous’ and ‘stupid’ after video emerged of the pair throwing several rocks off a cliff near a popular trail.

The now-deleted social media video shows the men throwing rocks of varying sizes off the side of Mount Rundle, which is located southeast of Banff, Alta.

“That’s stupid,” Simon Doering, who’s visiting the area from Germany, told CTV Calgary. “There’s no point. It’s just dangerous. I can’t believe that people are doing it.”

Al Black, chairperson of the Climbers' Access Society of Alberta, said it’s become obvious that the men in the video were inexperienced. He says its lucky no one was hurt.

“It's very clear they have no idea what they're doing,” he said. “(Someone) could’ve been killed. A rock that size hits you in the head, you're gone.”

The RCMP confirmed officers investigated the incident, but decided not to lay charges after speaking to one of the men in the video.

Meanwhile, Black believes some signage outlining safe conduct for hikers could be beneficial.

“I think signage is really helpful in terms of bringing awareness to people who just aren't aware,” he said.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Brenna Rose