Cottagers felt ill due to pot brownies, not carbon monoxide poisoning: police
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 10:46AM EST
NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, Ont. - Police in Ontario say suspected carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms among a group of vacationers last weekend turned out to be the effects of consuming too many marijuana brownies.
Provincial police Const. Adam Belanger says officers were called to a cottage in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont., early on Saturday morning after a number of people renting the home reported feeling sick for unknown reasons.
He says the symptoms initially suggested there might have been a carbon monoxide leak in the cottage, but testing from the fire department quashed that theory.
Belanger says officers then learned that one of the vacationers had baked a pot-laced "brownie cake."
Of the 10 people renting the cottage, he says only those who indulged in the dessert were feeling sick.
Police did not lay any charges.
