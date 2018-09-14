

CTVNews.ca Staff





A correctional officer has been taken hostage by multiple inmates at a jail in Kenora, Ont., a government official confirmed.

Negotiators and crisis intervention teams have been dispatched to the facility in hope of finding “a peaceful resolution” to the hostage situation, according to Greg Flood, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

“Our top priority is the safety of staff and we remain committed to finding a peaceful resolution to the situation,” Flood said in a statement.

The incident is located in a “secure” part of the jail, Flood said, and there is no threat to the community at large.

The correctional facility is used for both male and female inmates, according to the John Howard Society of Ontario.

The facility is located about 210 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

This is a breaking news alert. More to come.