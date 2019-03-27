

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- The BC Coroners Service has launched an interactive map of unidentified human remains in an effort to generate new leads in the cases.

The service says there are just under 200 unsolved and active cases involving unidentified human remains in British Columbia.

It says in a news release most are cold cases, with the earliest dating back to 1953.

Each entry on the map shows the approximate location where the remains were found, case numbers for contact purposes and a summary of key information related to each unresolved case.

Some have very little information while others include particular details, like one for 30- to 40-year-old man was found near Kamloops in 1983 with tattoos that say "Edna," "Mary C," "Love," "Marlene," and a crossed-out "Karene."

Viewers can find the map on the B.C. Map Hub, hosted by the provincial government.

It was created by the service's special investigations unit and spatial information analyst Ian Charlton.