

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A spokeswoman for Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner says the identities of the ten people killed in Monday's van attack in Toronto will be released today.

Cheryl Mahyr says officials will name the deceased in a news conference at 3 p.m.

Police are also expected to provide an update on their investigation into the incident.

Authorities have so far not named any of those killed, saying identifying the victims would take time given the size of the crime scene and the scope of the probe.

But other sources have identified some of the dead, who range in age from their 20s to their 90s and hailed from as far away as Jordan and South Korea.

The latest victim to be identified has been University of Toronto student Sohe Chung, whose death was confirmed by her high school's alumni association.

Fourteen people were also injured in Monday's incident, in which a van mounted a sidewalk in north Toronto and ran into pedestrians in its path.

Twenty-five-year-old Alek Minassian of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident.