Coroner to release IDs of 10 killed in van attack
Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 12:41PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 12:47PM EDT
TORONTO -- A spokeswoman for Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner says the identities of the ten people killed in Monday's van attack in Toronto will be released today.
Cheryl Mahyr says officials will name the deceased in a news conference at 3 p.m.
Police are also expected to provide an update on their investigation into the incident.
Authorities have so far not named any of those killed, saying identifying the victims would take time given the size of the crime scene and the scope of the probe.
But other sources have identified some of the dead, who range in age from their 20s to their 90s and hailed from as far away as Jordan and South Korea.
The latest victim to be identified has been University of Toronto student Sohe Chung, whose death was confirmed by her high school's alumni association.
Fourteen people were also injured in Monday's incident, in which a van mounted a sidewalk in north Toronto and ran into pedestrians in its path.
Twenty-five-year-old Alek Minassian of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Manitoba police officer alleges intimate images were shared as 'revenge'
- TorontoStrong Fund surpasses $1-million mark
- Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility
- Coroner to release IDs of 10 killed in van attack
- LIVE UPDATES: Judge delivering final instructions to jury at Butcher murder trial