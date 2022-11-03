Convoy leaders, Tamara Lich, set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa are to appear today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Benjamin Dichter, James Bauder and Tamara Lich will testify at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is examining the use of the emergency powers in mid-February to clear what had become a weeks-long occupation of downtown Ottawa.
Dichter was an early spokesperson of the protest and later helped co-ordinate a cryptocurrency fundraiser for the convoy.
Lich was responsible for creating one of the initial online fundraisers and soon became one of the movement's most recognizable leaders.
Bauder created the Canada Unity group that helped develop the original convoy plan.
Ottawa residents, business associations, officials and police have already testified at the public hearings, which are to continue until Nov. 25 and culminate with testimony from federal leaders including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
EXCLUSIVE | All 'Freedom Convoy' truckers, donors could be drawn into class-action lawsuit over protest disruption
Lawyer leading class-action lawsuit over Ottawa protest wants to add all Freedom Convoy truckers and donors as defendants to multimillion-dollar litigation
Fall mini-budget aims to help Canada compete with U.S. clean energy investments
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is to table her mid-year budget update in the House of Commons today focused heavily on driving investment to Canada's clean energy industries in response to new American tax incentives signed into law last summer.
Canada expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, but COVID-19 costs on the decline
Canada is expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, according to new estimates, but the steep increase in health spending caused by the pandemic seems to sliding back down — despite COVID-19 hospitalization rates exceeding those of 2021.
'I call him a hero': Lloydminster man kicks in door to alert family to house fire
A Lloydminster man says his neighbour is a hero after he kicked in the door to alert the family to a fire. Mike Champagne and his family were asleep early Sunday morning when a blaze broke out at the home next door.
Dry shampoo recall could lead to class-action lawsuits, lawyers say
As Health Canada reports more than 100 incidents and inquiries following the recall of 1.5 million dry shampoo products found to have the presence of a cancer-causing chemical, legal experts say it wouldn't be surprising if the Unilever brand is hit with a lawsuit.
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
Heavy winds send 2 massive Christmas baubles rolling down street in central London
A street in central London looked less like a winter wonderland and more like a nightmare before Christmas when heavy winds tore through the area earlier this week.
Some airline passengers with wheelchairs say they're treated like second-class citizens
Flying these days can be frustrating enough, but imagine if you also worried about being injured every time you get on a plane. That's how a growing number of passengers who travel with wheelchairs are feeling.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
