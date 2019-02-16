Convicted murderer escaped from Quebec prison, officials say
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019 8:57AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 16, 2019 9:25AM EST
LAVAL, Que. - Government officials say a convicted murderer has escaped from custody in Laval, Que.
Correctional Service Canada says staff at the minimum-security unit of the Federal Training Centre discovered Denis Begin, 58, was missing on Friday.
They say staff made the discovery during the 12:15 p.m. head count.
Begin is currently serving a life-sentence for second-degree murder.
Officials say he has also served two sentences for conspiracy to commit a criminal act.
They're asking anyone with information about the man's whereabouts to call police.
