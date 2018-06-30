

CTVNews.ca





A former Simon Fraser University student convicted of torturing and killing animals is relocating to Surrey, B.C.

Kayla Bourque, deemed a high-risk offender by the B.C. Corrections Branch, is relocating from New Westminster, where she took up residence in 2016, according to a public notification issued by the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety on Friday.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to killing her family’s cat and dog and was sentenced to eight months in jail with three years’ probation in 2012. She has been convicted of causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and willfully and without lawful excuse killing animals.

Bourque came under police radar during her time at SFU after an alarmed classmate notified campus security. She alleged that Bourque openly fantasized about wanting to kill homeless people and members of her own family. The classmate said Bourque told her that she was taking courses in forensics so that she could evade law enforcement.

During their investigation, police found what they described as a “kill kit” at Bourque’s university residence, which contained a knife, syringe, black gloves, restraints, and a demon mask.

Corrections officials would not disclose the exact location in Surrey where Bourque will move. They said that she will be under “highly intensive monitoring” to ensure that she abides by her 43 court-ordered conditions, which include a 10 p.m. curfew, prohibitions on contacting people under the age of 18, and bans on possessing devices capable of accessing the internet. She is also not allowed to participate in study, employment, or volunteer work that would put her in contact with animals or vulnerable people, such as senior citizens.

With a report from CTV Vancouver