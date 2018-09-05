Continental Gold says engineer killed, another injured in Colombia attack
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 7:42PM EDT
TORONTO -- Continental Gold Inc. says a mining engineer was killed and another injured after being attacked by two armed individuals in northwest Colombia.
The Toronto-based company says the incident took place early Wednesday morning in the town of Buritica.
Oscar Alarcon, whose nationality wasn't immediately available, was killed while the other unnamed employee is in stable condition.
Continental Gold says it is co-operating with authorities and has received support from various levels of government.
