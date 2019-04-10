Contested records admitted into evidence at man's trial in B.C. child bride case
File photo: James Oler leaves court in Cranbrook B.C. MOnday, July 24, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Trevor Crawley, Cranbrook Daily Townsman
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 9:36PM EDT
CRANBROOK, B.C. - A judge has admitted into evidence records that were seized at a religious compound in the trial of a man connected with a British Columbia polygamist community who is charged with removing a child from Canada to marry a member of the fundamentalist sect in the United States.
Justice Martha Devlin of the B.C. Supreme Court sided with the Crown at the trial of James Oler on Wednesday and admitted two types of records that were seized a decade ago.
Oler, the former leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is being tried by judge alone after the B.C. Court of Appeal ordered a new trial.
He was acquitted in 2017 by a judge who was not convinced Oler did anything within Canada's borders to arrange the 15-year-old girl's transfer to the U.S., but the Appeal Court agreed with the Crown that proof of wrongdoing in Canada was not necessary.
The documents admitted into evidence consist of marriage and priesthood records kept by the church.
They were gathered by U.S. law enforcement when a search warrant was executed at the Yearning for Zion ranch in 2008.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police release sketch, video of suspect in shooting of Toronto councillor’s home
- Edmonton man accused of breaking woman's arms in fit of road rage insists he's innocent
- Calgary police allege father abducted girl who is now believed to be in Iraq
- Toronto man shares tragedy of losing five family members in Ethiopian Airlines crash
- Contested records admitted into evidence at man's trial in B.C. child bride case