

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - The consortium building the new Champlain Bridge in Montreal says it is aiming to have the structure ready as planned by the end of 2018.

The reassurance comes as a published report says the bridge won't be ready on time and that the current Champlain Bridge will have to be kept in service a while longer.

A spokeswoman for the consortium building the new bridge says they are working under the premise it will open as planned before Christmas.

None of the stakeholders would comment directly on the report, but authorities are holding a technical briefing on Friday to give un update.

A spokesman for Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi also says the December opening for the new bridge remains the goal.

However, the federal government has commissioned a study of how much it would cost to keep the existing 55-year-old bridge open to traffic beyond 2018.