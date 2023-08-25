Yellowknife wildfire could grow toward the city, officials warn
Just hours after officials issued an update saying the next two days would be critical in the fight against wildfires in the Northwest Territories, two new fires were reported.
In the last 24 hours, two fires in the North Slave region, which encompasses the communities of Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀, were ignited, bringing the total number of active blazes in the region to 90.
"Heavy" wind from the southwest with gusts up to 40 km/h are expected by late afternoon Friday, an update from N.W.T. fire reads. Temperatures are likely to be around 26 C.
"This could cause flare-ups and will put pressure on the eastern perimeter of the Behchokǫ̀/Yellowknife Fire (ZF015) – with growth towards the capital possible," an update from the territorial government late Thursday reads.
Firefighters have been successful in holding back the blaze that currently is burning out of control about 15 kilometres from Yellowknife. Some rain earlier this week helped tame the flames.
As crews head into the weekend they are preparing for difficult working conditions with little rain over the next week, according to an update on the N.W.T. website.
Across the territory 29,684 square kilometres have burned to date, a total that is sneaking up on the record set in 2014, when 34,000 square kilometres burned.
THREE STRUCTURES LOST
An update Thursday said three structures were lost to a fire burning in the North Slave region. That fire, in the Ingraham Trail area, is estimated to be about 502 square kilometres in size.
"This is extremely unfortunate, but a reality of the extraordinary wildfires we are facing this year," the update reads.
The fire is burning in a remote area north of Yellowknife. It has reached the northeastern side of Neck Lake and is north of both Prelude Lake and Prosperous Lake, according to the latest update.
Officials believe it is "highly unlikely" the fire will reach Ingraham Trail itself, but said it does remain a threat to nearby lakes and rivers.
Crews are assessing what protections can be put in place for other structures in the area, they said. Other suppression tactics include "boots on the ground," laying hose, fighting the fire with water directly and retardant lines.
A COMMUNITY GETS TO RETURN
As of late Thursday evening, the residents of Jean Marie River, about 360 kilometres northwest of Hay River, were allowed to return.
The small community with a population of 63 people was evacuated due to a nearby wildfire earlier this month.
"Residents should be aware that the fire is not out, but the areas closest to the community have been suppressed and the north perimeter is secure," the update on the Government of the Northwest Territories' Facebook page reads.
Crews are still active in the area bucketing the fire with helicopters and moving to the "mop up" stage in some areas.
The update says although members of the community can return the threat of the fire still exists.
While the community is no longer under an evacuation order, it is still on evacuation alert.
“This means that residents should continue to be prepared to leave. Have your vehicles fueled up and personal belongings ready," the update reads.
RESIDENTS DESPERATE TO RETURN
A week after an evacuation order was issued, some residents are trying to go back to Yellowknife, but officials continue to warn it's not safe.
The community of 20,000 and the surrounding areas were told to evacuate last Friday before a wildfire about 1,741 kilometres in size reached the city.
Over the past few days there have been reports of people trying to return to the territorial capital despite the evacuation order in place. In response, the RCMP has set up checkpoints along highways to the city and are turning back people.
"We are getting consistent numbers throughout the day of people trying to maintain or trying to get back into Yellowknife," Jeffery Nichols, senior legislative advisor to the Department of Infrastructure for the Northwest Territories, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
The road is closed north to Yellowknife from Fort Providence, N.W.T., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
The steady stream of traffic trying to go back into the city is causing a headache for crews trying to bring fuel, medicine and other supplies to those working the front lines.
"One is too many," Nichols said. "If it's traffic blocking essential personnel, then it is slowing down the process. The people that are getting through are the ones trying to save the city."
This comes as officials announced earlier this week that plans are being put in place to have residents return. There is no set timeline on when evacuees can return and officials have urged those who still remain in evacuated areas to leave.
About 1,600 people remain in Yellowknife with other people across smaller communities as well.
A large number of evacuees left for communities in Alberta with few supplies for a long stay. The United Way of the N.W.T. is urging Canadians to donate money, clothing and personal items to the evacuees while they wait.
