Conservatives get more than $35M in donations during Poilievre's first year as leader

OTTAWA -

The Conservative Party of Canada raised more than $35 million during Pierre Poilievre's first full year as leader — and the federal Liberals brought in less than half that amount.

The party says its 2023 numbers show it couldn't be any clearer that Canadians are looking for change from the current government.

The Tories raised $12 million less in 2022, the year of the leadership race that elected Poilievre.

Filings with Elections Canada show one-third of the Conservatives' fundraising total last year came in during the last three months of the year, which included more than $7 million in December alone.

The Liberal Party of Canada closed out the year raising more than $15 million, with a similar bump in the fourth quarter.

New Democrats raised less than $3 million over the course of the year, and the Bloc Québécois brought in less than $1 million.

