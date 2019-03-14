Condo management order Ottawa man to remove Canadian flag
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 1:59PM EDT
Residents of an Ottawa condo building have been ordered to take down a Canadian flag hung outside their home.
Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Mike Mitchell and his wife Carolina Ayala were ordered to take the flag down via email on Tuesday. The couple says they were sad about the decision.
“I don’t think the problem is it’s disturbing, but definitely someone complained about it,” Ayala told CTV Ottawa.
The family owns the condo, which is run by Axia Property Management. Condo rules state "no structure or appearance shall be erected on or fastened to any unit."
“I'm a proud Canadian I should be able to hang a flag without anyone complaining, so should anyone,” Mitchell said.
The couple is hoping to challenge the ruling.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 4 men wanted after alleged $195,000 bitcoin fraud
- Quebec reaches deal to compensate motorists trapped on highway after 2017 storm
- Ontario driver charged after caught speeding 123 km/h over limit: OPP
- Canada grounds Boeing 737 Max 8s over safety concerns
- Veteran CTV Montreal anchor Mutsumi Takahashi presented with Order of Canada