Residents of an Ottawa condo building have been ordered to take down a Canadian flag hung outside their home.

Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Mike Mitchell and his wife Carolina Ayala were ordered to take the flag down via email on Tuesday. The couple says they were sad about the decision.

“I don’t think the problem is it’s disturbing, but definitely someone complained about it,” Ayala told CTV Ottawa.

The family owns the condo, which is run by Axia Property Management. Condo rules state "no structure or appearance shall be erected on or fastened to any unit."

“I'm a proud Canadian I should be able to hang a flag without anyone complaining, so should anyone,” Mitchell said.

The couple is hoping to challenge the ruling.