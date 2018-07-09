Concerns mount as death toll appears to be on rise for minke whales in Maritimes
The dead minke whale was found Friday, Feb. 9, near Tiverton, Long Island, N.S. (Courtesy: Amy Tudor)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 11:45AM EDT
HALIFAX -- An animal protection group says the death toll appears to be rising for a small whale species off the East Coast, raising concerns that the animals are falling victim to the same threats facing endangered North Atlantic right whales.
Tonya Wimmer of the Marine Animal Response Society says that since early February, about 14 minke whales have been found dead at sea or on beaches in the Maritimes, largely around northern New Brunswick.
That's up from the average rate of about 10 deaths a year for minkes, which are not considered at risk or threatened.
She says several minkes appear to have been killed by ship strikes or entanglements in fishing gear -- the main causes of death for the right whales.
Wimmer says little is known about the common minkes -- the smallest of the baleen whales -- but that the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration in the States has reported an unusual mortality event with about 33 minke deaths since 2017.
Last week, a dead minke washed up on Inkerman Beach in northern New Brunswick but Wimmer says it was badly decomposed and in such an inaccessible spot that they may not be able to get a sample to help determine the cause of death.
Since early February, based on the information available to us, there have been 14 dead minkes that have either come...Posted by Marine Animal Response Society on Friday, 6 July 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Missing 10-year-old Vancouver girl found
- Man charged after allegedly walking away with three-year-old boy
- Truck driver criminally charged in Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday
- Concerns mount as death toll appears to be on rise for minke whales in Maritimes
- B.C. man recovers in hospital after attack by mother grizzly bear