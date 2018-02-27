Computer issues temporarily shut down Air Canada check-in, call centre operations
A plane is seen on the runway of YVR international airport in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, May 6, 2013. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 11:58AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 27, 2018 3:18PM EST
MONTREAL -- Air Canada says it has resolved a computer issue that disrupted web and mobile check-ins and call centre operations, and temporarily delayed boarding on some flights.
The Vancouver International Airport reported some congestion Tuesday morning due to technical issues with Air Canada's system.
Air Canada says in an email that it has fixed the computer issue, and that airport check-in and all remaining systems are now back online.
The airline also says it can confirm there were no flight cancellations as a result of this, though there were some minor delays associated.
Air Canada did not provide details on how many airports were affected but Toronto Pearson International Airport has not reported disruptions.
We confirm a computer issue this AM affecting check-in & call centres. Airport check-in is resolved & we’re getting everyone on their way. Web and mobile check-in & customer call centres are still affected & we’re working hard to get this resolved.— Air Canada (@AirCanada) February 27, 2018
