

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A young woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by British sailors at a Halifax-area military base is testifying today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, says she was feeling stressed and was having a hard day on April 9, 2015.

The woman testified she had taken an exam and when she finished, her friend invited her to go out that evening on a double date with a British hockey player that she had met on Tinder.

She says she was "excited" about the plan because she likes hockey, and she did not want to sit home alone after a rough day.

The pair eventually made their way to a rink at Shearwater, where the British navy hockey team was playing a game, and afterwards they made a plan to return to where the players were staying.

She said she didn't realize at that point that the team was staying in the barracks at 12 Wing Shearwater.

Her testimony will resume later today, in a case that once involved four accused but now involves only one.

Thirty-eight-year-old Darren Smalley is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people.