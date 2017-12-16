

Autopsies are being conducted for a Toronto billionaire and his wife who were found dead in their mansion, as the couple is being remembered as philanthropists and “wonderful people” by those close to them.

Barry Sherman and his wife Honey were found dead in their home on Friday in a case the police are calling “suspicious.” Officers were originally called to the Sherman household north of Toronto around noon Friday for a “medical complaint.”

Officers have said the deaths don’t pose a threat to the public. The autopsies began on the bodies Saturday morning, according to police.

Sherman founded Apotex in 1974. Today, it is the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company with more than 10,000 employees.

Apotex called the loss of their founder “tragic” in a Friday evening tweet.

"All of us at Apotex are deeply shocked and saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time," the company said in a statement.

Canadian Business magazine estimated Sherman’s fortune to be worth $4.77 billion, making him the 15th richest Canadian.

Neighbours told CP24 the Shermans were “the pride of the neighbourhood.”

"We are at a loss of words," Sarah Alva, one of the Sherman’s neighbours, said. “They were both the most wonderful people we knew and our hearts goes out to their families.”

“They are the last people you would think something like this would happen to.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued his condolences, saying he and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are “saddened by news of the sudden passing of Barry and Honey Sherman” in a tweet.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Twitter he is “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths.

“I have had the privilege of knowing them both well for many years,” Tory tweeted.

“Barry and Honey were kind, good people who will be greatly missed. The philanthropic and economic contributions they have made to Toronto put them in a class of their own.”

Canadian Senator Linda Frum presented a medal to the couple two weeks ago.

“Today I am gutted by the loss of Honey and Barry Sherman,” she tweeted. “Our community is steeped in grief. I am heartbroken.”

Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins expressed his disbelief with what happened on Twitter as well.

The Jewish Federations of Canada said the Shermans are “two of the most cherished members of Canada’s Jewish community.”

“Their loss will be felt across Canada,” the organization tweeted. “We grieve for their family (and) friends.”

Honey Sherman was a board member at York University. The couple helped establish the Sherman Health Science Research Centre in 2010.

Rhonda Lenton, York University president and vice-chancellor, said she is “deeply saddened” by the news in a statement on Friday.

“We mourn the loss of these wonderful members of our community whose friendship, passion for education and philanthropy have had a transformational impact on our students, faculty and staff for many years.”

The Shermans were active members and donors at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. In a statement, the hospital said they were “deeply saddened and shocked” to hear about the deaths.

“Barry and Honey Sherman’s commitment to community, unwavering philanthropic leadership and heartfelt commitment to making a difference in people’s lives was palpable in every interaction with them,” the hospital said in the statement.

“The impact of their generosity is felt in every area of the hospital.”

With a report from CTV Toronto and files from CP24 and The Canadian Press