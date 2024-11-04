Communication issues, double standard for Lebanese-Canadians trying to escape war, says lawyer

Some Lebanese-Canadians are pressuring the federal government to implement emergency measures that would allow Lebanese nationals' family members a less restrictive gateway to Canada, citing more 'flexible' policies that were put in place for Ukrainians escaping the war against Russia.

"It was quicker, more transparent, more concise, more flexible," said Lebanese-Canadian immigration lawyer, Mariam Jammal -- comparing the Ukrainian immigration strategy to the federal government's response to the conflict in Lebanon. "We're not seeing a lot of movement on this yet, which is problematic."

Jammal says there are communication issues between Canadian federal bodies and Lebanese nationals and their family members on the ground.

"They've been trying to apply for visitor visas for immediate family, for spouses, and kids to come with them, but they're being refused. And when they contact the embassy, they're told we can help you get (airplane) seats but we can't help you get status," said Jamal in a CTV News interview Sunday.

Jammal adds the temporary evacuation measures in place for Lebanese-Canadians, permanent residents and their immediate families were too limited, given there were roughly 3,200 airline seats, compared to the estimated 40,000-75,000 Canadians who live in Lebanon. Global Affairs Canada said approximately 1,100 Canadians residents, permanent residents and their families took advantage of the evacuation options.

Jammal says that the idea that Lebanese nationals and their families are choosing not to evacuate is not accurate.

"The reality is, and what we've been hearing on the ground, is that they don't know how to access these measures," said Jammal, who has been in contact with Lebanese people looking to escape. "They're instructed to wait for calls from Global Affairs, but they never receive these calls, so they have to look and see what options are available. Some people are being told all the seats are booked up, but their friends get on planes that are empty, so there are clearly fundamental communication issues there."

"And to simply say, because no one is taking advantage of it, we're just not going to do it anymore, leaves a lot of people in the lurch."

A double standard in immigration policies?

Jammal and others are pointing to the emergency policies to allowing Ukrainians a fast-tracked immigration route to Canada when Russia invaded as an example of the strategy that should be put in place for Lebanese looking to flee to Canada.

"To see that precedent having been set and the same not extended to Lebanese people... is a frustration people have," said Jammal.

Last week, the federal government announced the limited number of Lebanese nationals and their immediate family, who had already escaped the war in Lebanon, would be able to extend their stay in Canada and apply for a work or study permit. But, it doesn't have a strategy to assist Lebanese nationals and their family members still in Lebanon.

Compare that to the strategy brought in to help Ukrainians escaping the war: Canada allowed an unlimited number of Ukrainians to stay in Canada for up to three years and to apply for work and study permits. Approximately 300,000 Ukrainian citizens and permanent residents entered Canada under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET).

"At the time, officials actually pointed out to (the Liberal government) that this would be precedent-setting and it would be difficult for them to explain why they would not apply this to any other countries that might be in conflict zones where Canadians have loved ones and in grave danger. And those officials are exactly right," said federal NDP Immigration Critic Jenny Kwan.

NDP MP Jenny Kwan rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Spencer Colby / The Canadian Press)

"What the communities and what the NDP wants for the government to do is to treat all the communities equitably and fairly," added Kwan. "They say that it's discriminatory, they say for Ukrainians they have this high standard of special immigration measure, but that measure is not being applied for anyone else. Not for Lebanese, not for Palestinians in Gaza, not for Afghans who served Canada... all of those have limitations and are not nearly as broad as the Ukrainian measures."

"So, people are asking, ‘what is the difference?’ and the obvious answer for them is the colour of their skin."

Petition from Lebanese-Canadians will be presented in House of Commons

Scarborough Centre Liberal MP Salma Zahid has been pushing her party to implement emergency measures to create an easier pathway to Canada for Lebanese nationals' family members still in Lebanon.

"What the special measures program can be is to bring them for a temporary period, maybe two years or three years, so that they can escape war zone and live here with their loved ones and maybe get a work permit or study permit so they can continue their life for the next 24 months. And when the situation gets better, they can go back."

Zahid says her roughly five-thousand Lebanese constituents have expressed their concern for their families back in Lebanon and have signed a petition for her to present in the House of Commons next week.

"It is incumbent on me as their Member of Parliament to bring any concerns they are raising, to bring them to Ottawa. I will be advocating to the government to make sure we have some special measures for the extended family members."

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Office of Immigration, Refugees and Citizens Minister Marc Miller said "As previously stated by the minister, it would be inaccurate to compare different programs as geopolitical realities vary. Our priority must be to keep Canadians and permanent residents safe, and we continue to urge Canadians to avoid all travel to Lebanon. Canadians, permanent residents and their family members are advised to leave by commercial means now if they can do so safely. "