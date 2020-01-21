TORONTO -- Some pharmacies and grocery stores reopened Tuesday, as St. John’s, N.L., residents worried about accessing medication and replenishing food supplies after a massive blizzard.

The city urged people to stock enough food for 48 hours. By the time doors opened at 10 a.m. at one Sobeys, the lineup stretched around the parking lot and onto the road. Inside, some residents were co-ordinating to ensure neighbours who couldn’t get out to the store would have essentials too.

“We’re just combining forces to help out people on our street," Margaret Connors told The Canadian Press. “I think everybody was surprised at all of this, but I think people are pulling together," she said.

On CTV’s Your Morning, Danny Breen said the city is encouraging people to walk, but some taxi services are offering free rides to help seniors and people with disabilities in particular. The Friday blizzard dumped 76 centimetres of snow in the area. Tuesday marked the fifth day of the state of emergency.

“We want everyone to slow down, take it easy, be very mindful of what’s happening,” he said.

Travel continued to be an issue across eastern Nefoundland Tuesday as the St. John’s International Airport said it would remain closed to commercial flights until at least Wednesday morning. At street level, snow removal has proven difficult for residents. On Monday, Canadian Army and Royal Canadian Navy members were deployed to help. Ottawa said more than 400 troops would be in Newfoundland on Tuesday.

“It’s going to take some time,” said Mayor Breen. “I don’t know how long. But we have a lot of work ahead of us and our operators are doing a fantastic job. Everybody is pitching in. We’re going to get there soon.”

The Friday storm was compounded by earlier snowfalls, he added. The city had seen 170 centimetres of snow already, some of which hadn’t even cleared before Friday’s blizzard.

“We never really caught up on our removals,” he said. “We’re only a month into our winter season here. We’ve got a long ways to go.”

With files from The Canadian Press