Colten Boushie's death is a human rights issue, family tells UN
In this file photo, Debbie Baptiste, mother of Colten Boushie, holds a photo of her son during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 4:12PM EDT
Family and supporters of a young Indigenous man shot on a Saskatchewan farm are using an international stage to share their disappointment in the Canadian criminal justice system.
Speaking at a side event at a United Nations forum on Indigenous issues in New York, Colten Boushie's cousin, Jade Tootoosis, said his death has become a human rights issue.
She said the family was traumatized by the trial of a farmer charged in the young man's death.
Gerald Stanley was acquitted of second-degree murder earlier this year.
He pleaded guilty on Monday in North Battleford, Sask., to unsafe storage of an unrestricted firearm and was fined $3,000.
Tootoosis says that shows that an Indigenous life is worth less than an ATV.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Kristin Johnston died within five minutes, medical examiner tells Butcher trial
- Maurice 'Mom' Boucher pleads guilty to murder conspiracy involving rival
- A Tory government would order an outside audit of government books if elected
- Colten Boushie's death is a human rights issue, family tells UN
- Calgary driver fined $155 for plate-obscuring bike rack also seen on police vehicles