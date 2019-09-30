Coleman denies trying to barter husband Boyle to get chocolate in captivity
Caitlan Coleman leaves court in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 1:29PM EDT
OTTAWA - Caitlan Coleman denies trying to use her husband Joshua Boyle as a bargaining chip to get chocolate while the pair were held captive by extremists.
Coleman told Boyle's assault trial in Ontario court today there is no truth to his claim she attempted to get the treat in exchange for Boyle's participation in a mock execution by their Taliban-affiliated captors.
Coleman testified via video link from the United States as lawyers wrapped up their re-examination of witnesses in the case.
Boyle, 36, has pleaded not guilty to offences against Coleman, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement in the period of October to December 2017.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place after he and Coleman returned to Canada five years after being taken prisoner in Afghanistan during a 2012 backpacking trip through central Asia.
Coleman said today she was hoping the couple would be denied permission to enter Afghanistan, contradicting Boyle's testimony earlier in the trial they were both keen to visit the strife-torn country.
