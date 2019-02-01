

CTVNews.ca Staff





Frustrated drivers in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area pulled up at some gas stations this week to find the pumps running low on fuel or even completely empty

The problem is “a distribution issue,” Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com, told CTV News Channel. This week’s blasting of snow and frigid temperatures made travel difficult for the trucks responsible for providing fuel.

Truckers first fill up at a terminal before making their way to each gas station, often providing 40,000 to 80,000 litres of fuel at a time.

“It’s one challenge to go through several inches of snow at a time when traffic was snarled, as we saw through most of the GTA and most of southern Ontario,” McTeague said. “It made a real mess of things and delayed them inevitably.”

Despite the fact that the region experiences wintry weather quite frequently, McTeague said that there is no way to plan for these types of shortages.

“You’re only as good in terms of transportation as the driver ahead of you,” he said. “And if they don’t have snow tires or they aren’t prepared for this or the roads weren’t properly salted in advance, that’s going to create a cascading effect.”

Low fuel prices also “put a run and a premium on the availability of supply,” McTeague said, adding that he expects the issue to be resolve by Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

In the meantime, McTeague said it is inadvisable for drivers to panic and unnecessarily fill up their tanks in order to ensure there is enough gas for those who really need it.