Cold front passing through amid warm temperatures intensified Ontario storm
A Hydro Quebec crew works on restoring power in the town of Hudson, Que., west of Montreal, Saturday, May 5, 2018, following a storm in Quebec and parts of Ontario. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Michelle McQuigge , The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 11:57AM EDT
TORONTO - Environment Canada says a storm that toppled trees and downed power lines across southern Ontario on Wednesday became more powerful than expected because of the time of day at which it occurred and the conditions that prevailed at the time.
Senior Climatologist David Phillips says the storm would likely have passed with much less notice if the cold front that caused it had struck earlier in the day, when temperatures and humidity levels were lower.
But when the cold front passed over the southern part of the province during the mid to late afternoon, Phillips says it encountered warm, moist air that gave the storm an additional boost.
Environment Canada received reports of uprooted or damaged trees around Lake Erie, in pockets throughout the Greater Toronto Area and in Algonquin Park.
Local bands of hail and heavy rain caused flooding in some cases, including Toronto's landmark Eaton Centre, where water gushed from the roof into the mall.
Provincial utility Hydro One reported that at one point as many as 47,000 customers were without power thanks to damage to local lines.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Cold front passing through amid warm temperatures intensified Ontario storm
- 'I said my last prayer': pregnant woman and cousin nearly drown after floating mattress blows away
- Nearly 1,300 children sexually abused by school staff over past 20 years: report
- Vancouver-bound WestJet flight forced to land in Calgary
- Quebec dad kept daughter at table for 13 hours over uneaten brussels sprouts