Coffin Cove? Dead Creek? Here are Canada's scariest town names

With Halloween around the corner, you might be surprised to learn that Canada is home to some very scary places, with towns having names that mention coffins, death and blood.

In a post on Instagram, Statistics Canada highlighted eight places from coast to coast to coast with some spooky names. The list includes destinations in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Manitoba and the Yukon.

Some of those towns include:

Coffin Cove, N.L.

Dead Creek, N.B.

Passes-Dangereuses, Que.

Riviere-du-Loup, Que.

Bloodvein 12, Man.

Grave Flats, Alta.

Destruction Bay, Y.T.

Lac la Hache, B.C.

"Anyone else dying to visit these spooky-named Canadian places?" Statistics Canada asked in its post.

"Hell's Gate isn't on here?!" one user wrote, referring to the river passage within B.C.'s Fraser River.

"Dead Man's Flats in Alberta," another said, a small region southeast of Canmore.

Another area mentioned was Axe Lake, although they may have been referring to either the body of water near Parry Sound, Ont., or the small lake located in south-central B.C.