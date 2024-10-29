Coffin Cove? Dead Creek? Here are Canada's scariest town names

Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government: CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power – battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
With Halloween around the corner, you might be surprised to learn that Canada is home to some very scary places, with towns having names that mention coffins, death and blood.
In a post on Instagram, Statistics Canada highlighted eight places from coast to coast to coast with some spooky names. The list includes destinations in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Manitoba and the Yukon.
Some of those towns include:
"Anyone else dying to visit these spooky-named Canadian places?" Statistics Canada asked in its post.
"Hell's Gate isn't on here?!" one user wrote, referring to the river passage within B.C.'s Fraser River.
"Dead Man's Flats in Alberta," another said, a small region southeast of Canmore.
Another area mentioned was Axe Lake, although they may have been referring to either the body of water near Parry Sound, Ont., or the small lake located in south-central B.C.
The final count has been completed in B.C.’s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
A growing number of Liberal caucus members are calling for a secret ballot vote to decide whether Justin Trudeau should step down as party leader.
With U.S. election day now a week away, Washington political analyst Eric Ham highlights five pertinent issues to watch for as the curtain comes down on this dramatic and spellbinding drama.
Here's how retirees will get their funds from the federal benefit.
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
More than 200,000 people have cancelled subscriptions to The Washington Post since the newspaper announced its decision last week not to endorse a candidate for president, a published report said Monday.
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
The family and community of a woman who died in a Halifax Walmart is still waiting for answers.
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
Mandatory judicial recounts will happen in two B.C. ridings, further prolonging the province’s nail-bitingly close 2024 election and potentially impacting the outcome.
The TTC is sharing details about how it plans to cope with the massive influx of Taylor Swift fans into Toronto’s core during the superstar’s six-show stay in the city.
A 31-year-old man died in hospital over the weekend after being found critically injured in an underground parking garage in North York late last week.
An 'iconic' gorilla that has lived at the Toronto Zoo since it first opened in 1974 is experiencing health issues and will be kept from the public as he receives treatment.
Nearly a decade after Anthony Heffernan was fatally shot by a police officer inside a northeast Calgary hotel room, his family continues to fight for accountability.
The Alberta government introduced its promised amendment to the provincial Bill of Rights on the first day of the legislature's fall sitting on Monday, a move Premier Danielle Smith said will "strengthen" human rights protections and "ensure our province remains one of the freest societies in the world."
There was a serious crash Monday night involving a Calgary police cruiser and a passenger car on Macleod Trail and 12th Avenue S.E. near Stampede Park.
Police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed and later died Monday night. One person has been arrested.
The City of Ottawa's Vacant Unit Tax could get tougher, with increasing penalties for properties that remain unoccupied for multiple years.
Grief counsellors are at Perth and District Collegiate Institute in Perth, Ont. today, as family, friends and the community mourn the death of 15-year-old Reese Stanzel.
A new study suggests Montrealers are going downtown less often with four in 10 saying they go less often than before the pandemic.
Montreal's mayor says a welcome sign depicting a woman wearing a veil that adorns a lobby at city hall will be taken down in the name of secularism.
Ottawa said it will not challenge a Quebec law that allows people to request medical assistance in dying (MAID) in advance.
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
Mikael Pyyhtia scored his first NHL goal, and the Columbus Blue Jackets whipped the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 on Monday night for their second straight home win.
Halifax Regional Police is investigating two break-and-enters in parking garages early Sunday morning.
The Pas residents are being asked to lock their doors and be on the lookout for an escaped inmate RCMP consider dangerous.
An assault on a woman at a University of Manitoba dorm room has left students on edge.
A Winnipeg woman is recovering after being run over by her own vehicle during a carjacking this weekend.
Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election was not kind to the Sask Party candidates defending seats in Regina and Saskatoon, with the vast majority being voted out at the time of the call late Monday night.
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
What role does ideology play in the sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty to four charges in an attack at the University of Waterloo?
The Guelph Police Service is planning to dedicate more resources to ensuring public safety in the city’s downtown area as part of an ongoing initiative.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
RCMP collision analysts are investigating after a school bus crashed southwest of Tisdale on Monday.
This provincial election is shaping up to be a nail biter, with data heading into today’s election showing the two front runners neck and neck.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Sudbury on Monday afternoon to make an infrastructure funding announcement at a wastewater facility.
A landlord in Sault Ste. Marie discriminated against a man who is deaf and has limited sight, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.
Two people were busted in Nipissing First Nation trying to use fake money to buy machinery, Anishinabek Police Service says.
The fire had emergency responders blocking off eastbound traffic on Byron Baseline Road near Wickerson road.
South Bruce residents narrowly voted in favour of plans to bury Canada’s most radioactive nuclear waste under their municipality on Monday.
An Oxford County retirement residence at the centre of a fraud investigation has announced it will be closing its doors next month, leaving residents and their families with just a couple of weeks to find alternate accommodations.
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has not confirmed the identities of three people found dead inside a home in Huntsville as the community is left reeling.
The City of Orillia is getting set to honour its most famous son with a special festival this coming weekend.
Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects related to the death of a 69-year-old man in south-central Windsor.
A new study estimates $14 billion in milk has “disappeared” from Canada between 2012 and 2021.
With more and more people turning to food banks for help, operators in Windsor-Essex are looking for a government intervention.
Mandatory judicial recounts will happen in two B.C. ridings, further prolonging the province’s nail-bitingly close 2024 election and potentially impacting the outcome.
Mounties are investigating after the remains of at least one person were found following a house fire on Vancouver Island on Monday morning.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count report shows more Canadians than ever are resorting to food banks.
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
A Sault Ste. Marie woman had a close encounter this weekend with a group of coyotes -- and her small dog just narrowly escaped serious injury.
A seminar took place Monday in North Bay with law enforcement agencies, traffic experts and other community partners looking to try and end impaired driving.
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
A growing number of Liberal caucus members are calling for a secret ballot vote to decide whether Justin Trudeau should step down as party leader.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if his party forms government, it will scrap the federal sales tax on new homes sold for less than $1 million and push provinces to do the same.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has granted Google a five-year exemption from the Online News Act, ordering it to pay $100 million to Canadian news outlets within 60 days.
Transplant experts are seeing a spike in people revoking organ donor registrations, their confidence shaken by reports that organs were nearly retrieved from a Kentucky man mistakenly declared dead.
Canadian doctors are calling for employers and schools not to require sick notes when it comes to short-term minor illnesses.
An investigation by French newspaper Le Monde found that the highly confidential movements of U.S. President Joe Biden, presidential rivals Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, and other world leaders can be easily tracked online through a fitness app that their bodyguards use.
A British man who used artificial intelligence to create images of child abuse was sent to prison for 18 years on Monday.
Renowned Canadian author Margaret Atwood, who is currently writing her memoir, said in an interview that she is too old to be worried about the rise of artificial intelligence and described herself as still having a 'good time' writing.
Adele and Celine Dion were each brought to tears after an emotional interaction during Adele's concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Colin Farrell took time out from his acting schedule on Sunday to complete the Dublin Marathon – while pushing an old friend in a wheelchair.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said on Monday it sued Delta Air Lines in U.S. District Court in Georgia after a faulty software update prompted a global outage in July.
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
American Airlines is testing a new technology at three airports across the U.S. during the boarding process that aims to cut down on passengers who try to cut the line.
Prince William has opened up about how a powerful childhood experience with his brother and late mother helped shape his work in combatting homelessness.
A sense of urgency has been growing after the role of women emerged as a dominant theme when Catholics from across the globe were canvassed for their views ahead of a meeting of bishops and lay people – a synod – which formally concluded Sunday.
One bar in Tokyo has been trying to reintroduce to locals and visitors alike a taste of doburoku, one of the oldest and most controversial drinks in Japanese history.
The Edmonton Oilers, who gave up three goals on six shots at Nationwide Arena, and trailed the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 after the first period, had more things to worry about than making a comeback on Monday night.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri wins the men's Ballon d'Or award for the world’s best soccer player.
Another day, another chance for the Winnipeg Jets to extend their season opening winning streak.
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
