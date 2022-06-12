COC making $10 million investment into safe sport
The Canadian Olympic Committee is investing $10 million into safe sport initiatives, citing a call to action from Canada's minister of sport Pascale St-Onge.
David Shoemaker, the Canadian Olympic Committee's CEO and secretary-general, made the announcement at the COC's annual session on Saturday.
“Athletes and sport leaders agree that the current situation in our system is untenable," Shoemaker said in a statement. "We all want a safe and accessible system that also produces results on the world’s stage. To get there, we need to work collaboratively to find and implement solutions."
Minister St-Onge has said there's a safe sport crisis in Canada, and in recent months gymnastics, boxing and bobsled and skeleton have written to Sport Canada, asking for independent investigations into their sports.
"We need to engage the entire sport community in our efforts to create a safer Canadian sport environment,” Minister St-Onge said. "This is a collective problem that requires a collective solution.
"We must keep working together and building on what has already been done collectively to make sure that our athletes are able to thrive in a sport environment that is free of abuse, harassment, discrimination and mistreatment."
The COC said it will continue to work with athlete representatives, national sport organization leaders, Sport Canada, the Coaching Association of Canada, the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner and others to identify areas for investment, which may include prevention, education, and governance.
"This is an important announcement from the COC, and an encouraging step in the right direction for the entire Canadian sport system," said Rosie MacLennan, two-time Olympic trampoline champion and chair of the COC athletes' commission.
"In order for athletes to perform at their best, we need a system that is safe, equitable, and that puts the mental and physical health of athletes at the centre," said MacLennan.
The three-day annual session brought together the COC's leadership, board of directors and national sport organization leaders and featured a series of conversations around safe sport, the COC said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Calls mount for Ford government to recover public money from disgraced Ontario doctor
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gun reform plan in U.S. Senate draws key Republican support
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including enough Republicans to overcome the chamber's 'filibuster' rule, on Sunday announced an agreement on a framework for potential gun safety legislation.
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.
Russian-owned successor of McDonald's opens in Moscow
Three months after McDonald's suspended operations in Russia, hundreds of people streamed into its famous former outlet on Moscow's Pushkin Square as the restaurant reopened Sunday under a Russian owner and a new name.
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny weather-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space, according to the company's livestream of the mission.
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
Charest accuses Poilievre campaign of inflating membership numbers
Conservative Party of Canada leadership contender Jean Charest is accusing rival Pierre Poilievre of exaggerating his membership count, calling the claim 'Pierreinflation.'
U.K. Rwanda deportation ruling appealed as prince sparks row
Opponents of the British government's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda are preparing for an appeals court hearing Monday amid the political backlash following reports that Prince Charles had privately described the policy as 'appalling.'
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December last year.
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Toronto van attack victims, family ready themselves for sentencing hearing
Amaresh Tesfamariam's family will draw on her fighting spirit this week as they summon the strength to speak about her life in front of the man who caused her death.
Ottawa
-
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
Sunday is wet and dreary, with showers throughout and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
-
New app helps consumers find food that is 'Too Good to Go'
With inflation causing food prices to rise, consumers are looking for deals, and a new app is offering to help people find savings at the grocery store, while helping cut down on food waste.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in Tiny Township
Police are investigating a fatal collision in Tiny Township early Sunday morning.
-
Alliston Olympian Deanne Rose teaching skills to next generation
The sun was shining in Alliston Saturday as some of the region's youngest female soccer players learned from one of the country's best players.
-
Orillia man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Collingwood death
Provincial police have charged an Orillia man in connection to a "suspicious death" after officers found a woman's body Friday morning in Collingwood.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December last year.
-
ION light rail stops running for hour and a half in Waterloo Region
Riders of the LRT in Waterloo Region experienced a slight interruption to their schedule around the Sunday lunch hour.
-
Section of Haldimand Road 20 in Hagersville reopens following incident
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning of an increased police presence on Haldimand Road 20 in Hagersville.
London
-
Holy Roller vandalized again at Victoria Park
Less than two weeks after the Holy Roller was restored and put back in its place at Victoria Park, it was vandalized.
-
Section of Haldimand Road 20 in Hagersville reopens following incident
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning of an increased police presence on Haldimand Road 20 in Hagersville.
-
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
Windsor
-
'It's unbelievable': Kevin Siddall Baseball Invitational returns with largest turnout ever
The eighth annual Kevin Siddall Baseball Invitational wrapped up at Mic Mac Park Sunday following the event’s return from a two-year pandemic hiatus.
-
Car fans roll-up for Windsor Waterfront Corvette Show
Car enthusiasts were able to take a close look at a number of different Corvettes at Windsor’s waterfront Sunday.
-
Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
The sun shined bright Sunday morning but cloudiness is expected to creep in with a chance of showers.
Montreal
-
4-year-old boy drowns in residential Montreal-area pool
A four-year-old boy died Saturday after being found unconscious in a residential pool in Saint-Lambert, on the South Shore.
-
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
-
Quebec Liberals promise not to preempt court challenges with notwithstanding clause
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade cast herself as a candidate who can unite Quebecers of all backgrounds as her party presented its election platform Saturday, nearly five months ahead of the October vote.
Atlantic
-
Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
-
Man killed in ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
A 31-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
-
Saint John police investigate suspicious bag left on busy corner
After receiving a report of a suspicious bag in uptown Saint John Saturday afternoon, police say the bag has been determined to not have been carrying any explosive materials.
Winnipeg
-
Brandon police respond to two weapons-related incidents at Summer Fair
Officers with the Brandon Police Service responded to two separate weapons-related incidents at the Manitoba Summer Fair in the span of just a few hours on Saturday.
-
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
-
Train derails near Manitoba-Ontario border
A train derailed near the Manitoba-Ontario border on Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
'No flooding' expected, but Calgary issues advisory for Elbow River
In advance of heavy rainfall that's forecasted for the next several days, the City of Calgary has issued a boating advisory for the Elbow River.
-
Heavy rainfall expected in Calgary and area, Environment Canada says
Residents of Calgary and area are expected to see a lot of rain over the next few days, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.
-
Calgarians raise critical funding for ALS research and lace up at 'Betty's Run' for first time since pandemic
Calgarians gathered in-person, laced up their shoes and hit the pavement for the first time in two years to raise awareness and critical funding for ALS research.
Edmonton
-
Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.
-
Riverhawks support Pride and Edmonton Humane Society with weekend games
The Edmonton Riverhawks are showing their support for the city’s LGBTQ2S+ community and the humane society with a pair of games over the weekend.
-
Rourke shines as B.C. Lions dismantle Edmonton Elks 59-15 in season opener
As a self-described CFL lifer, B.C. Lions head coach Rick Campbell has seen a lot. His team's dominant 59-15 season-opening victory over the listless Edmonton Elks, though, was something new.
Vancouver
-
Telus outage affecting 911 calls from landlines in Fraser Valley, E-Comm says
B.C.'s largest 911 service provider is advising Telus customers in the Fraser Valley to use cellphones to call 911 amid an ongoing outage to the company's landline service.
-
'Take the pressure off': Recent B.C. lottery winners say prizes bring relief
Three B.C. residents won Maxmillions prizes in a recent Lotto Max draw, and the two that have been publicly identified by the B.C. Lottery Corporation so far have reacted to their big wins with a similar emotion: relief.
-
Former judge's report into B.C. money laundering to be released Wednesday
The final report and recommendations of British Columbia's public inquiry into money laundering are scheduled to be released Wednesday.
Politics
-
Charest accuses Poilievre campaign of inflating membership numbers
Conservative Party of Canada leadership contender Jean Charest is accusing rival Pierre Poilievre of exaggerating his membership count, calling the claim 'Pierreinflation.'
-
Tourism minister says travel delays could be resolved in a 'matter of weeks'
Canada's Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault says the federal government is focused on resolving the long delays travellers are experiencing at major airports in a 'matter of weeks.'
-
'Great step forward': Travel industry applauds suspension of random COVID-19 testing at airports
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
Health
-
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
-
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
-
Canadian heading World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox
The Canadian heading the World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox says it's crucial to act before the virus begin spreading in the general population.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists designed a humanoid robotic finger with living humanlike skin
For the first time, scientists learned to grow humanlike skin on a robotic finger using cells, a new study revealed.
-
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny weather-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space, according to the company's livestream of the mission.
-
Fossilized bones from Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found
Fossilized bones discovered on a rocky seashore on England's Isle of Wight are the remains of a meat-eating dinosaur that may be larger than any other known from Europe, a beast that was a cousin of the biggest carnivorous dinosaur species on record.
Entertainment
-
With 'Jurassic World 3,' dinosaurs rule again at box office
Move over Maverick, the dinosaurs have arrived to claim their throne. 'Jurassic World: Dominion' took a mighty bite out of the box office with $143.4 million in North American ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Taylor Swift talks 'All Too Well' at Tribeca Festival
Taylor Swift appeared at the Tribeca Film Festival to promote the 10-minute short film she directed based on her song 'All Too Well.'
-
Justin Bieber reveals 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
Business
-
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
-
$5 per gallon gas is here: AAA says U.S. average hits new high
The U.S. average price for a gallon of gasoline has hit $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was a fraction of a penny over $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.
-
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
Lifestyle
-
War veteran reunites with lost love after 70 years thanks, in part, to Vancouver woman
After a lifetime of searching and heartache, American war veteran Duane Mann has finally reunited with his lost love Peggy Yamaguchi, partly thanks to Vancouver researcher Theresa Wong.
-
Series of plans gone wrong inspires 'Sgt. Pepper's Catio' in Sidney, B.C.
Before you can appreciate how meaningful it is for Brynne to have "Sgt. Pepper's Catio" attached to her home, you should know she's a prolific planner.
-
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
Sports
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.
-
Verstappen wins in Azerbaijan after Leclerc engine failure
Max Verstappen extended his F1 championship lead by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday -- his fifth victory of the season -- following yet another early retirement by Charles Leclerc.
-
COC making $10 million investment into safe sport
The Canadian Olympic Committee is investing $10 million into safe sport initiatives, citing a call to action from Canada's minister of sport Pascale St-Onge.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
$5 per gallon gas is here: AAA says U.S. average hits new high
The U.S. average price for a gallon of gasoline has hit $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was a fraction of a penny over $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.
-
GM and Lockheed are expanding their moon buggy into a whole lunar lineup
General Motors and Lockheed announced last year they were teaming up to work on a new lunar rover that would carry astronauts and their gear on the moon. Now the companies say they could develop a whole lineup of vehicles for work on the moon and that these could be available to commercial space companies, not just NASA.