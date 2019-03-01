Coastal Labrador on alert after polar bears sighted roaming through town
A polar bear walks along the cold blue ice in Wapusk National Park on the shore of Hudson Bay near Churchill, Man. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2007. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 11:55AM EST
ST. LEWIS, N.L. - Coastal Labrador is on high alert after polar bears were spotted roaming through residential areas.
The provincial Land Resources Department issued a polar bear warning Thursday, confirming reports of sightings in St. Lewis and Charlottetown, N.L.
Residents say sightings are not unusual at this time of year, but once bears and their tracks are sighted, people take extra care to protect pets, children and themselves.
In St. Lewis, weather-related road closures left the small community of about 200 people isolated for a few days, but a town employee says wildlife officials arrived in the town Friday morning.
Lawrence Rumbolt of St. Lewis saw large bear tracks outside his house on Wednesday night and at a nearby cove on Thursday, but he says he has not seen signs of the animal since.
Rumbolt says he's had a number of encounters with polar bears in St. Lewis over the years, and he once saw one peering in his window.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Coastal Labrador on alert after polar bears sighted roaming through town
- Court dismisses charter challenge against Ontario sex-ed curriculum
- Quebec brewers sent cease and desist from Kellogg’s over Froot Loop beer
- 'That's Canada for you': Shoppers leave cash, IOUs at unlocked grocery store
- Dozens of CRA tax scammers busted in India takedown