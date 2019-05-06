

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A coalition composed of unions, Indigenous groups and celebrities is calling on Canada to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

Members of the coalition held events today in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver and proposed "The Pact for a Green New Deal." They say the pact will drastically cut emissions, create a million jobs and recognize the rights of Indigenous peoples.

The name of the project is a nod to the "Green New Deal" introduced last February by Democrats in the United States. It is also linked with a 2018 environmental pact signed by francophone celebrities in Quebec who committed to reducing their ecological footprints.

Details about how Canada would reach the pact's goals are scant. The coalition's website calls for people around the country to unite and come up with a shared vision for what The Pact for a Green New Deal would look like.

Members of the coalition include the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs and singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright.

Participants in Montreal today cited recent flooding across Quebec as well as droughts and forest fires in Western Canada as examples of a climate in crisis.