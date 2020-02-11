TORONTO -- CN Rail is shutting down a "significant" section of its rail network as a result of the ongoing blockade just east of Belleville, Ont. CTV News has learned.

Protesters have disrupted travel across much of the country for several days in a show of solidarity for the Wet'suwet'en Nation, whose hereditary chiefs oppose the construction of a 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline through northern British Columbia.

Supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have set up blockades and protests across the country.

More to come…