Canada

    • CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in July up 16% from June

    New homes are shown under construction in Mount Prospect, Ill., Monday, March 18, 2024. (Nam Y. Huh / The Associated Press) New homes are shown under construction in Mount Prospect, Ill., Monday, March 18, 2024. (Nam Y. Huh / The Associated Press)
    Share

    Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in July climbed 16 per cent compared with June.

    The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in Canada for July was 279,509 units, up from 241,643 in June.

    The increase came as the annual pace of urban starts rose 17 per cent to 261,134 units for the month.

    The annual rate of urban starts of multi-unit homes increased 21 per cent to 217,306 in July, while the pace of single-detached urban starts rose two per cent to 43,828 units.

    The annual pace of rural starts was estimated at 18,375 units for the month.

    CMHC says the six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in Canada was up 3.2 per cent at 255,783 units in July compared with 247,840 in June.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News