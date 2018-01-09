Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial
Workers comb through debris after a train derailed causing explosions of railway cars carrying crude oil in Lac-Megantic, Quebec on on July 9, 2013. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 4:04AM EST
SHERBROOKE, Que. - Final arguments will end today at the jury trial of three men charged with criminal negligence in the Lac-Megantic rail disaster that killed 47 people.
Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre have all pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people.
On July 6, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude derailed in Lac-Megantic and exploded, killing the 47 people and destroying part of the downtown core.
Harding's attorney is expected to finish his closing arguments today and Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas is to give his instructions to the jury Wednesday.
Harding was the train's engineer, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.
The Crown delivered closing arguments in a courtroom in Sherbrooke, Que., last week, as did defence lawyers representing Labrie and Demaitre.
