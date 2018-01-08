

The Canadian Press





SHERBROOKE, Que. -- Closing arguments have resumed at the jury trial of three men charged with criminal negligence in the deadly Lac-Megantic rail disaster.

Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre have all pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people.

On July 6, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed in Lac-Megantic and exploded, killing the 47 and destroying part of the downtown core.

The Crown delivered closing arguments in Sherbrooke, Que., last week, as did defence lawyers representing Labrie and Demaitre.

One of Harding's attorneys, Charles Shearson, began his address to the court today and Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas is expected to give his instructions to the jury later in the week.

Harding was the train's conductor, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.