

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- A Crown prosecutor says a man accused of stabbing an Edmonton police officer and striking four pedestrians with a van went to extraordinary lengths to cause as much "chaos, destruction and indiscriminate death" as possible.

The Crown is delivering a closing statement today to a Court of Queen's Bench jury at the trial for Abdulahi Hasan Sharif.

Sharif, who is 32, has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, which include five courts of attempted murder, aggravated assault against the police officer and dangerous driving.

Sharif is not represented by a lawyer, but attorney Greg Lazin has been appointed by the court to assist Sharif by clarifying information or to raise potential legal issues.

Lazin will also give a closing address.

The judge is to give final instructions to the jury on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 23, 2019.