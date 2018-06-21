

The Canadian Press





IQALUIT, Nunavut -- Crews are cleaning up at the Baffin Correctional Centre in Nunavut after inmates barricaded themselves in a wing overnight and caused significant damage.

Justice Minister Jeannie Ehaloak says nobody was hurt in the disturbance.

She says her department is considering how to transfer inmates to jails outside the territory until repairs are complete.

The Baffin jail is known for serious overcrowding and decrepit conditions.

Nunavut justice officials have warned that the prison is so bad it puts the government at serious risk of a lawsuit.

The federal auditor general and investigators have criticized it.

The territorial government has spent nearly $1 million to improve conditions.

The centre is slated to be closed and replaced, but a new jail isn't ready yet.