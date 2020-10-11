TORONTO -- A class-action lawsuit is looking to compensate Canadians impacted by a large Salmonella outbreak that happened over the summer.

The lawsuit alleges the outbreak was caused by contaminated onions from a California-based food production company, Thomson International Inc.

Onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants and retail stores throughout Canada and the U.S. They were also used in other food products, like salsas and premade sandwiches that are found in grocery stores.

The onions were eventually recalled after a safety investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

CTVNews.ca made several attempts to contact Thomson International for comment, but our attempts have so far gone unreturned.

Salmonella bacteria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, pregnant women and elderly people, as well as individuals with weak immune systems.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make a person sick. Common symptoms of an infection often include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Most people who become ill from an infection recover after a few days.

As of Oct. 1, the Public Health Agency of Canada found 515 confirmed cases of Salmonella – primarily in British Columbia and Alberta – connected to the onions, resulting in 79 hospitalizations across Canada.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported 1,127 cases of Salmonella across 48 states and 167 hospitalizations connected to the outbreak.

The lawsuit was filed at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Sept. 30, and a corresponding lawsuit was also filed in Quebec on Aug. 27.