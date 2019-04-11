Lawyers representing women who suspect they were given a labour-inducing drug without their consent announced they have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the New Brunswick hospital where they were treated.

Last month, Horizon Health Network confirmed a registered nurse at the Moncton Hospital had been fired after an internal investigation uncovered “strong evidence” she had secretly given the drug Oxytocin to at least two patients, who later underwent emergency C-sections.

The nurse is accused of puncturing patients’ IV bags and spiking them with Oxytocin without their doctors’ knowledge.

