Clark Davey, longtime reporter, editor and publisher, dies
Clark Davey, publisher of the Montreal Gazette, displays a mock-up of the new Sunday edition of the Gazette in Montreal on Feb. 26, 1988. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Grimshaw)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 5:41PM EST
OTTAWA - A former publisher of newspapers in Ottawa, Vancouver and Montreal and a driving force behind one of the most prestigious journalism awards in Canada has died.
Clark Davey died Monday in an Ottawa hospital.
Born in Chatham, Ont., Davey had a long career that took him from being local reporting to Parliament Hill and foreign corresponding, and a 15-year-stint as managing editor of the Globe and Mail newspaper.
He was also a publisher of the Vancouver Sun, the Ottawa Citizen and the Montreal Gazette.
Davey was a founding board member of the Michener Awards Foundation, which annually hands out the award named for former governor general Roland Michener, for outstanding public service journalism.
David Humphreys, a former president of the foundation, calls Davey a pillar of the prestigious award.
