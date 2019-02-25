

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A former publisher of newspapers in Ottawa, Vancouver and Montreal and a driving force behind one of the most prestigious journalism awards in Canada has died.

Clark Davey died Monday in an Ottawa hospital.

Born in Chatham, Ont., Davey had a long career that took him from being local reporting to Parliament Hill and foreign corresponding, and a 15-year-stint as managing editor of the Globe and Mail newspaper.

He was also a publisher of the Vancouver Sun, the Ottawa Citizen and the Montreal Gazette.

Davey was a founding board member of the Michener Awards Foundation, which annually hands out the award named for former governor general Roland Michener, for outstanding public service journalism.

David Humphreys, a former president of the foundation, calls Davey a pillar of the prestigious award.