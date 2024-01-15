Canada

    • Civilian staff for Canadian military bases in Ontario and Quebec on strike over wages

    PSAC workers walk the picket on Friday, April 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito) PSAC workers walk the picket on Friday, April 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
    OTTAWA -

    Nearly 500 civilian workers on Canadian military bases in Ontario and Quebec began a strike today over wages and job security.

    The Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Union of National Defence Employees say members hit the picket lines as of 6:30 a.m. Eastern time this morning.

    The strike will affect Canadian Forces bases in Kingston, Ont., Montreal, Ottawa, and other cities.

    PSAC national president Chris Aylward says members are taking job action to get the collective agreement that they deserve.

    The union says employees in the Non-Public Funds agency are paid significantly less than workers doing similar jobs in the core federal public service, and they have been without a contract since 2022.

    The workers deliver food, recreation, community and financial planning services to military members and veterans.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

