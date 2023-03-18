City of Yellowknife, civic workers' union ratify deal after strike/lockout
Unionized workers with the City of Yellowknife have ratified a new collective agreement after a labour dispute that began in early February that included a strike and a lockout.
The Union of Northern Workers says in a release Friday that they worked tirelessly for the best deal they could get with the city.
The union says the agreement includes a compounded wage increase of 5.83 per cent with full retroactivity and signing bonuses.
Union president Gayla Thunstrom says the last few weeks have been long, cold, and hard but she is proud of the members for standing up for what they believe in.
She says they appreciate all the support, contributions, and donations they have received from the community.
Yellowknife city council has also endorsed the deal by passing a bylaw.
The Union of Northern Workers is a component of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
The previous collective agreement expired at the end of 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023
