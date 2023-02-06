City of Iqaluit announces partial water shutdown; boil water advisory in effect

IQALUIT, Nunavut -

The City of Iqaluit has shut down water services for parts of the city after a series of issues with the piped water system over the weekend.

The city announced the emergency partial shutdown Monday, saying it needed to fix a break in the system causing a sewer back up into the legislative building.

The city had previously shut down all water service Saturday afternoon while crews repaired the water line near the Astro Hill complex.

Water service was restored to most residents on Saturday night, except for a medical boarding home near a water pipe still under repair.

Water was restored to the boarding home by Sunday afternoon as the city said crews were continuing to repair two leaks in the piped water system.

The city has issued precautionary boil water advisory for residents on both piped and trucked water service.

It says the advisory will be lifted following tests by public health.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2023.