City of Iqaluit announces partial water shutdown; boil water advisory in effect
The City of Iqaluit has shut down water services for parts of the city after a series of issues with the piped water system over the weekend.
The city announced the emergency partial shutdown Monday, saying it needed to fix a break in the system causing a sewer back up into the legislative building.
The city had previously shut down all water service Saturday afternoon while crews repaired the water line near the Astro Hill complex.
Water service was restored to most residents on Saturday night, except for a medical boarding home near a water pipe still under repair.
Water was restored to the boarding home by Sunday afternoon as the city said crews were continuing to repair two leaks in the piped water system.
The city has issued precautionary boil water advisory for residents on both piped and trucked water service.
It says the advisory will be lifted following tests by public health.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2023.
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 2,600
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,600 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about how provinces anticipate the talks will unfold.
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes 'surreal' rumbles in southern Ontario
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
Full snow moon considered 'micromoon' because of distance from Earth
February's full snow moon, which first appeared this weekend, will light up the sky over the next two nights, with the spectacle already reaching full illumination on Sunday morning. But this year's full moon was smaller than those of recent years.
Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal seeks dismissal of charges due to lack of evidence
A former Liberal MP is seeking the dismissal of two criminal charges connected to his time in office. Raj Grewal's lawyer argues that prosecutors have not presented enough evidence to find him guilty of the two breach of trust charges, and the Crown has failed to establish essential elements required for such a finding.
Google notifying Canadian employees impacted by global layoff of 12,000 workers
Google says Canadian employees affected by recently announced job cuts are being told today whether they have been laid off.
Big tech job cuts keep coming; Dell latest to trim headcount
The tech industry started the year with a wave of job cuts, around 50,000 in January alone, and there doesn't appear to be any let up this month. Here's a look at some of the companies that have announced layoffs so far.
Former Halifax medical student accused of murder claiming self-defence: lawyer
The lawyer representing a former medical student accused of murder says her client will testify that he shot another student in self-defence when a drug deal in Halifax turned violent.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
The mini investigations you never see, and why journalism matters
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5: The Informant | How avocados became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
Former child actor identified as victim of Toronto hit-and-run homicide
A man killed in a weekend hit-and-run in Toronto was a child actor who starred in a movie shown at the Toronto International Film Festival more than a decade ago.
Woman shot inside her vehicle outside of Burlington gym
A woman was shot in the head while leaving the private lot of a gym in Burlington early Monday morning, police say.
Group urges Competition Bureau to investigate Ottawa Hospital project
A group representing construction companies is crying foul over the Ottawa Hospital's agreement with a labour group to build the new $2.8-billion Civic campus.
-
A 58-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lanark County on Sunday.
Female Barrie officer stabbed in face during crisis call
A 20-year-old female has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a Barrie police officer late Sunday night.
What we know about Collingwood man accused of murder in his wife's death
Community shaken after Collingwood man charged with second-degree murder in his wife's death.
-
The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in Barrie Saturday afternoon.
Pedestrian struck in crash at Kitchener intersection
Three people were transported to hospital after a crash at a Kitchener intersection Monday morning.
Man arrested for death threats against Kitchener, Ont. Liberal MP
A 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of parliament.
-
Sentencing submission are scheduled to begin for the man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death on Bradley Pogue in a Cambridge plaza.
Previously missing woman located deceased: Woodstock police
Karen Cunningham, a 30-year-old woman initially reported as missing late last week, has been confirmed deceased according to police in Woodstock, Ont.
Londoner just missed being in Turkish quake zone
Kamala Shiriyeva's had a heavy heart as she watched television coverage of two deadly earthquakes which have taken thousands of lives in Turkiye and Syria.
-
A 29-year-old is facing charges after police found drugs and ammunition at the scene of a Trafalgar Street residential fire.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland visits Windsor-Essex
Chrystia Freeland is touring Reko Automation in Lakeshore, Ont on Monday.
Hearing begins for Windsor police officer who allegedly donated to Freedom Convoy
The police services act hearing for a Windsor Police Officer accused of discreditable conduct began Monday.
-
There were no injuries reported after a five-vehicle crash in Tecumseh Monday morning.
BREAKING | Quebec premier calls Montreal byelection to replace ex-Liberal leader Anglade
Quebecers living in the Montreal riding of the former Quebec Liberal party leader will vote March 13 in a byelection to choose her replacement.
-
The Crown says it wants the Quebec sexual assault case involving Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard to proceed more quickly.
-
More and more Black-owned restaurants and culinary experiences have begun to dot the landscape of the city's culinary scene, but more is needed to help their communities' gastronomic enterprises thrive.
-
Hundreds of Nova Scotians are without power Monday morning following frigid temperatures and high winds over the weekend.
-
A Cape Breton man has been charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly left a dog tied up outside in Louisdale, N.S., last week.
Sentencing underway in 'savage' attack on Winnipeg bus
A 45-year-old man is being sentenced today for an attack on a Winnipeg Transit bus described in court as “savage, sadistic and shocking.”
-
American singer Bonnie Raitt took home three Grammy Awards this weekend, including one for a cover she did of a Manitoba band’s song.
-
Suspect arrested in Calgary Christmas Day shooting death
Calgary police say another person has been arrested in connection to a deadly Christmas Day shooting in Forest Lawn.
-
-
Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a teen who has been missing since late last month.
More than 200 firearms stolen in Edmonton, police recover 23
Three people have been arrested and charged with firearms trafficking after a six-month investigation in Edmonton. More than 200 registered, restricted, prohibited and antique firearms were stolen, along with ammunition.
-
Some of Edmonton's firefighters are back to living and sleeping in the cold to raise money and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.
-
Police have seized a significant amount of illegal cannabis and tobacco products from a home in Athabasca.
Man found dead in Vancouver's Chinatown, police investigating as homicide
A homicide investigation has been launched in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood, where a man was found dead Monday.
-
The week is off to a wet start on B.C.’s South Coast, with a rainfall warning in effect for Howe Sound and Squamish.
-
The British Columbia Real Estate Association says the chill across the province's property sector will drag on through this year, but it calls for a strong rebound in 2024.
-
2 B.C. cities have the longest average wait times for walk-in clinics in Canada
The average wait time for walk-in clinics in British Columbia is more than double the national average, according to online clinic tracker Medimap.
-
Canadian researchers are drawing attention to the increasing prevalence of 'a pathological pursuit of muscularity' among Canadian boys and young men, with a new study that found one in four were at risk of developing what's known as muscle dysmorphia.
-
The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is calling on the federal government to do more for cancer patients, as the system continues to struggle nearly three years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pakistan blocks Wikipedia, says it hurt Muslim sentiments
Pakistan's media regulator said Monday it blocked Wikipedia services in the country for hurting Muslim sentiment by not removing purportedly blasphemous content from the site. Critics denounced Islamabad's action, saying it was a blow to digital rights.
-
A new research from a citizen science program suggests that stars are disappearing before our eyes at an 'astonishing rate.'
-
Hearing reset in 'Dances With Wolves' actor sex abuse case
The bail hearing was postponed Monday for a Native American former 'Dances With Wolves' actor who is accused of sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous girls.
-
Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on 'Murphy Brown,' died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. He was 86.
-
Walt Disney Co. has cut an episode from the hit cartoon series 'The Simpsons' that contains a reference to "forced labour camps" in China from its streaming service in Hong Kong, according to a check of the service.
-
-
Dell Technologies Inc is cutting about 6,650 jobs, or 5 per cent of its global workforce, as it struggles with a slump in the personal computer market and braces for a potential recession.
US$747M Powerball jackpot up to 9th-largest as drawing nears
A US$747 million Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs Monday night for players willing to risk $2 against the long, long odds of winning the big prize.
-
Wine lovers have growing options on the shelf to enjoy their favourite beverage as producers in B.C. offer smaller container sizes.
-
She started throwing punches to get exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now 17-year-old Talia Birch is gearing up to compete in the Canada Games as it opens up to female boxers for the first time
Putin honours skating coach in Kamila Valieva Olympic case
Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze one of the country's highest honours Monday, nearly a year after a doping case involving one of her skaters overshadowed the Winter Olympics.
-
Manchester City was accused by the Premier League on Monday of providing misleading information about its finances over a nine-year period when the club was attempting to establish itself as a force in English and European soccer following its takeover by Abu Dhabi's ruling family.
-
A Montreal woman is passing along her father's extensive collection of over 31,000 Expos baseball cards. April Whitzman's father, Steve Whitzman, collected the cards from 1969 to 2016. A huge Expos fan, he's got every player covered.
Renault, Nissan boards agree to equalize mutual stakes
Automakers Renault and Nissan on Monday formalized their reboot of a relationship that had grown rocky, culminating in the spectacular fall of top executive Carlos Ghosn, who had led successful turnarounds at both companies before his arrest and daring escape.
-
New research suggests that cutting fossil fuel emissions by adopting electric vehicles can improve air quality and potentially reduce respiratory problems in communities. But these benefits may not apply to all neighbourhoods in the same way.
-
Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom.