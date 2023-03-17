Citizenship oath at the click of a mouse would cheapen tradition: Conservative critic
The Conservative immigration critic says a proposal to allow people to become a Canadian citizen with the click of a mouse "cheapens" an otherwise special moment for newcomers.
The federal government is seeking feedback on a plan to let people take the Oath of Citizenship online, rather than attend an officiated ceremony.
Tom Kmiec says the ceremonies are a big deal for people like him who are not born Canadian, and the tradition shouldn't be diminished as a way to deal with an administrative backlog.
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser first floated the idea in January 2022 as a way to speed up processing times, and it was published in the Canada Gazette late last month.
The comment period closes on March 27.
If approved, the changes to the Citizenship Regulations would come into effect at early as June, at a cost of about $5 million.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing the Conservatives of launching "horrific, partisan attacks" on former governor general David Johnston.
3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say.
Mexican president says lack of hugs caused U.S. fentanyl crisis
Mexico's president said Friday that U.S. families were to blame for the fentanyl overdose crisis because they don't hug their kids enough.
RBC expects 'mild' recession in Canada in middle of 2023
Royal Bank of Canada economists are expecting a recession in the Canadian economy during the second and third quarters of the year, according to a report on Canada’s economic outlook that came out this week.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Toronto
-
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
-
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
-
Judge dismisses Dellen Millard's appeal in father's murder
Ontario's highest court dismissed multiple murderer Dellen Millard's conviction appeal for his father's murder Friday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police unions defend use of 'thin blue line' symbol
Ottawa's police unions are standing by officers' use of the 'thin blue line' symbol on hockey jerseys after it sparked backlash, and say those opposed to the symbol are trying to 'push personal agendas' and create division between police and the community.
-
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
-
3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
Barrie
-
Investigators lay kidnapping charge in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a Brampton woman with kidnapping in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation.
-
Suspended, impaired driver blows over 3x legal limit after wild ride in Barrie's south end
Police arrested a driver accused of blowing over three times the legal alcohol limit following reckless maneuvers, collisions and concerning behaviour in Barrie.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
Kitchener
-
Thousands of St. Patrick's Day partiers spill into the street in Waterloo
A street party has started on Marshall Street in Waterloo.
-
Bail hearing for woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas adjourned to Tuesday
Brantford police say they know of at least 10 doulas from across southern Ontario, including Hamilton, London, Cornwall, Stratford and Sarnia, who have come forward as alleged victims.
-
Another crash involving WRPS vehicles this week: police
Waterloo regional police is reporting another crash involving Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) vehicles.
London
-
Mystery surrounds why and how a man fell seven stories from a Sarnia apartment building
A resident of nine-storey apartment building in Sarnia said he remains “traumatized” three days after a man fell from a seventh floor balcony. On Friday, Sarnia police confirmed the fall. However, they still do not know if the drop caused the man’s death or how he went over a balcony.
-
Multi-agency investigation yields nearly $70K in illicit drugs
Five people are facing criminal charges after a multi-agency investigation throughout Grey Bruce yielded nearly $70,000 in illicit drugs.
-
80K in damages after London attic fire
Damage is estimated at $80,000 after a residential fire on Western Road. Crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for an attic fire in a unit at 960 Western Rd.
Windsor
-
Nine replica firearms recovered after standoff in Walkerville
Windsor police recovered nine replica firearms and arrested a suspect after a lengthy standoff at a home in Walkerville.
-
Windsor boxer calling for more support to help get to Olympics
A local boxer is calling on more financial support from Boxing Canada to help pay for basic expenses when training and competing on the world stage.
-
RIDE programs planned in Windsor this St. Patrick’s Day
Windsor police will be on the lookout for impaired drivers on St. Patricks’ Day Friday.
Montreal
-
3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
Deaf Montrealer deplores depleted budget for interpreters for medical appointments
Some deaf Montrealers are now having to go to medical appointments without professional sign language interpreters because the budget for English interpreters has ran out.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
Atlantic
-
Lobster giant partially owned by Indigenous bands delivering higher sales and profits
A seafood giant that is half-owned by a coalition of East Coast First Nations is reporting a leap in annual sales, as 2022 revenues rose by $71.6 million compared to the year before.
-
Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
-
Sixth person arrested in connection with 2022 murder of Saint John man
The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin David Breau, who was stabbed to death in Saint John, N.B., last summer, has been arrested.
Winnipeg
-
Report says school resource officer program makes students, parents feel 'unsafe and targeted'
A school division in Winnipeg that ended a program bringing police officers into schools has released a report which says the program makes students and parents feel targeted and unsafe.
-
Manitoba town seeing population boom brought on by the pandemic
A Manitoba town south of Winnipeg is experiencing a boom in its population and is trying to keep up with its recent popularity.
-
Patient's death during flight out of Manitoba investigated as 'potential critical incident'
The death of a patient during a flight out of the province for care is being investigated as a potential critical incident.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
-
'Clearly he did not have a legally purchased firearm': Smith speaks out amid deaths of Edmonton officers
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she hopes investigators can determine how the suspect who allegedly shot and killed two Edmonton police officers got the gun that was used.
-
Semi driver involved in Calgary hit-and-run that sent woman to hospital found
Calgary police say they've found the driver involved in a hit-and-run that sent a woman to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
-
Federal government announces $80M for critical drug initiative in Alberta
The federal government has announced more than $80 million over five years toward the Canadian Critical Drug Initiative in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver hotel apologizes after staff denied Indigenous guest washroom access
A Vancouver hotel has apologized to the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres after staff at the Hyatt Regency blocked an Indigenous guest’s access to a bathroom, causing him to lose control of his bladder in public.
-
Teen suspect sought after stabbing at New Westminster park: police
Police are searching for a suspect after an altercation between youth led to a stabbing at a New Westminster park earlier this week.
-
Surrey man charged in fatal Chinatown stabbing: Vancouver police
A 30-year-old man from Surrey has been charged in the murder of Nikolai Sugak in Vancouver’s Chinatown last month.
Politics
-
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing the Conservatives of launching "horrific, partisan attacks" on former governor general David Johnston.
-
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says coming federal budget should 'invest in people'
As Canadians brace for the 2023 federal budget to be revealed later this month, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the new plan needs to "invest in people," focusing on financial aid programs that soften the blow of inflation.
Health
-
Patients who rely on virtual care now facing fees in Ontario: health-care platform founder
According to the founder of one virtual care platform, Ontario funding changes have had a dramatic impact on its ability to provide services to patients who are now being asked to pay out of pocket for care that used to be free during the pandemic.
-
Kentucky lawmakers struggle to finish transgender bill
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky struggled to wrap up a bill restricting gender-affirming care for minors, as internal differences complicated their push to beat a Thursday deadline to complete the sweeping proposal denounced by some outside voices within their party.
-
N. Dakota high court upholds injunction against abortion ban
The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta rolls out paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in U.S.
Facebook and Instagram users in the United States will soon be able to pay to get a coveted blue check on their account.
-
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
-
A new discovery could impact the future of human exploration of Mars
Scientists have found evidence of a glacier near Mars' equator, possibly indicating 'surface water ice' may exist on the planet today and could impact future exploration of the red planet.
Entertainment
-
Posthumous album set from 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.
-
Ben Affleck addresses his 'mischaracterized' remarks about Jennifer Garner and that Grammys moment
Ben Affleck addressed controversy that followed comments he made in 2021 while speaking to Howard Stern about his past marriage to actress Jennifer Garner.
-
Inspired by a trip to Indonesia, Snoop Dogg launches new coffee line
Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is expanding his business empire yet again, this time branching out into a line of premium coffee products with beans sourced locally from Indonesia.
Business
-
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
China appealed Friday to other governments to treat its companies fairly after Britain and New Zealand joined the United States in restricting use of TikTok due to fears the Chinese-owned short video service might be a security risk.
-
Danish prince moves to U.S. for defence industry attache post
Prince Joachim of Denmark is moving to the United States to take up the post of defense industry attache at the Danish embassy in Washington starting in September, the Danish defence ministry said on Friday.
-
Stocks fall as worries about banks, possible recession flare
Wall Street's week of turmoil is closing with sharp drops for stocks on Friday as worries worsen about the banking industry and fears rise that it could drag the economy into a recession.
Lifestyle
-
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
-
The story behind this surreal portrait of Ethiopian identity
A former photojournalist Aïda Muluneh's images have taken over hundreds of bus shelters in New York, Chicago, Boston and her current home of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, through the exhibition "Aïda Muluneh: This is where I am," commissioned by Public Art Fund, a New York City-based nonprofit.
-
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
Sports
-
Drivers given assurances about safety at Saudi Arabian GP
Formula One is back in Saudi Arabia this weekend, one year after a missile strike hit an oil depot near the track during race week.
-
Australian breaks world record for longest surf session, raising funds for mental health
In a dedication to his late father, an Australian man surfed for more than 40 hours, breaking a new world record and raising AU$300,000 in support of mental-health initiatives.
-
U.K. officer guilty of misconduct for clubbing ex-soccer star
A British police officer was allowed to keep her job Friday after a disciplinary panel found her guilty of gross misconduct for unlawfully clubbing former professional soccer player Dalian Atkinson, who died after another officer used a stun gun and kicked him in the head.
Autos
-
Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
-
Honda recalling 50,000 vehicles in Canada to fix seat belt problem
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.