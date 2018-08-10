

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





A quick-thinking citizen may have saved a toddler’s life after spotting the child standing on a second floor roof, according to police.

Police in Hamilton, Ont. were called to the area of King and Tisdale Street at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after receiving reports of a child alone on the roof of a home.

The concerned citizen ran into the home and was able to bring the tot back inside. Police say the child had “squeezed out” of the window in the room he had been napping in.

“Hamilton Police are thankful for the quick thinking actions of those who witnessed the incident, alerted the parents and quickly brought the child to safety,” police said in a news release.

Police released an image of the child, who is under the age of two, standing on the roof in just a diaper.

Officials are reminding families to make sure windows and doors are secured to ensure the safety of their children.

“It only takes a moment for a young child to put themselves in a dangerous situation,” the police release added.

They are not investigating the incident as a crime.