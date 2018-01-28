Church organist from Toronto and surrounding area charged with sexual assault
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 28, 2018 12:08PM EST
Toronto police say a church organist has been charged with sexual assault.
Police say on two occasions in December 2016, a 19-year-old man went to a home to practise singing for a choir.
They alleged the teen was sexually assaulted during both visits.
Police say they began their investigation earlier this month, and on Friday charged a 68-year-old Toronto man with two counts of sexual assault.
They say the accused is an organist at multiple churches across Toronto and the surrounding area, and practises with multiple choir groups.
Police say he "has access to other young people" and are concerned that there may be other victims.
