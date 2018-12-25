Christmas morning collision claims three lives on Saskatchewan highway
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 25, 2018 3:27PM EST
MELVILLE, Sask. - Three people are dead following a Christmas morning crash on a Saskatchewan highway.
RCMP say a 51-year-old woman, 48-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were in an SUV that was struck head-on by a half-ton truck that investigators believe crossed the centre line on Highway 10 west of Melville.
The 18-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.
All are from the Balcarres, Sask., area.
The driver and lone occupant of the truck, a 26-year-old man from the Yorkton, Sask., area, was treated and released at the scene.
RCMP say they are still investigating the crash.
