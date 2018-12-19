

CTVNews.ca’s Josh Dehaas, with a report from CTV Kitchener’s Heather Senoran





An Ontario man’s Christmas lights display has been shut down by the federal government after reports that it was interfering with aircraft landing at a nearby airport.

Dave Baker of Cambridge, Ont., received an order from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) dated Dec. 17 demanding that he “cease operation” of radio equipment.

Baker explained to CTV News Channel that he uses a radio transmitter that broadcasts about 150 feet so that people who pull up outside his property can hear music synchronized to the flashing light display.

After receiving the notice, which cites Canada’s Radiocommunications Act, Baker says he invited federal officials inside his home to check out the radio equipment.

“They found out it wasn’t interfering with any of the stations they’re using but because it doesn’t adhere to Canadian guidelines, they had to shut it down anyway,” he said.

Baker says he was told that failure to comply will result in a $5,000 fine and possible jail time. He can still use the lights, but he says it’s not the same without the musical effects.

“It’s kind of like watching a movie with no sound,” he said. “Not the best experience for people that are pulling up.”

Derek Mellon, a spokesperson for ISED, told CTV Kitchener that the order was made after “several interferences reported by aircrafts prior to landing at Kitchener/Waterloo airport.”

Baker told CTV Kitchener that he was feeling “pretty bitter” about the order.

“It’s definitely a big Bah Humbug,” he said.