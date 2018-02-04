Christopher Cattrall will be remembered as an honest man with a big heart whose humour and charm left those around him with great stories to tell, says a friend who is still coming to grips with news of his death.

Christopher Cattrall, the brother of "Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall, was found dead on his rural property in Lacombe, Alta., according to police. The actress tweeted about his “unexpected passing” Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after she appealed to her Instagram followers to help her find him.

“The guy had the biggest heart. He was well-loved by everyone. He’d be the first one to give you a big hug and tell you he loves you,” Christopher Cattrall’s friend and employee, Callum Donke, told CTV Edmonton on Sunday. “He’s the best boss you could ever have. Anything you needed, he was there for you, right at your side.”

He said the circumstances of Christopher Cattrall’s disappearance, as described in his sister’s initial post, were “completely out of character for Chris.” Kim Cattrall wrote that her brother’s keys, cellphone and wallet were left on a table in his house, the front door was unlocked, and his seven dogs were left unattended. Police have not confirmed those details.

“He wasn’t the kind of guy who would just leave his home unlocked and his dogs unfed. He loved those dogs,” Donke said. “He’s not one for long walks.”

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott said in a statement on Sunday that an investigation into Christopher Cattrall’s death is ongoing, and preliminary information suggests the death is “not being considered suspicious.”

‘Endless laughs’

Donke said he doesn’t dole out friendship easily, but Cattrall quickly became one of his closest pals.

“There is nothing I couldn’t talk to him about. (It was) a real special friendship,” he said. “Everyone who knows Chris has a similar story. He’s a unique guy. There is no one like him.”

In his off hours, Donke said his boss was fond of sharing laughs at his favourite bars.

“He’s well known in the community,” Donke said. “Chris was the guy to hang out with. It was always fun times, endless laughs.”