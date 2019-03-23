

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press





A Chinese national studying in Canada was shocked multiple times by a man with a stun gun in a violent kidnapping in the underground parking garage of his condominium north of Toronto, police said Sunday.

York Regional Police said Wanzhen Lu, 22, was walking with his friend toward the elevator of the Markham, Ont. building at around 6 p.m. on Saturday when a black van pulled up behind them. Three men got out and ambushed Lu, dragging him into the van.

"The victim resisted as they tried to get him into the van," Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters Sunday. "He was shocked with that conducted energy weapon, dragged into the van and the van fled this area."

Lu is in Canada studying at a school in Toronto, Pattenden said, but did not say where he was studying. He said investigators are working closely with the Chinese consulate.

"Police, as well as his family, are very concerned about his well-being and we need to find him as soon as possible," Pattenden said.

Police have released security images of the black Dodge Caravan with stickers indicating it is wheelchair accessible.

He said there were four suspects: the driver plus the three who got out of the van and allegedly grabbed Lu.

Security images show three suspects wearing jackets with their hoods pulled tight to their heads along with images of the van.

Investigators aren't sure which direction the van fled once it left the parking garage.

Pattenden said the van's rear license plate was stolen and police believe the suspects may have changed it.

There were several others in the garage at the time who witnessed the incident, Pattenden said, in addition to the woman who was with Lu.

Pattenden said the woman wasn't injured in the melee.

"She's obviously traumatized by what took place, but has been very helpful with us," he said.

Pattenden said officers are concerned for Lu's safety and want the public to call police or 911 if they see the van or if they have information.

"It was a violent altercation and we need to find him right now," Pattenden said.

ARMED KIDNAPPING - We need your help to locate 22yr-old Wanzhen LU, kidnapped by 3 masked men, one armed with a taser from an underground parking garage at 15 Water Walk Dr, Markham. Suspect van is black Dodge Caravan with stolen plate: CEAR350. Call 866-876-5423 x7541 with info pic.twitter.com/37bFP0jhb8 — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 24, 2019

ARMED KIDNAPPING CONT'D - Wanzhen LU was wearing the clothing in this photo when he was forced into a van by 3 masked men, one armed with a taser. Incident occurred just before 6pm tonight in underground garage at 15 Water Walk Drive, Markham. Call 866-876-5423 x7541 with tips. pic.twitter.com/aWsRRX97G7 — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 24, 2019