

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian man who was convicted of smuggling drugs in China has been sentenced to death.

The case of Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was tried in 2016, was appealed last month by prosecutors concerned Schellenberg’s original sentence of 15 years in prison was too lenient.

A new trial was ordered and took place Monday, according to a Google translation of a Chinese court website, with Schellenberg being found guilty and given a death sentence.

Specific details of the allegations against Schellenberg have not been released publicly.

Chinese officials have suggested that Schellenberg’s case is not related to the arrests of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor last month or the arrest in Canada of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

