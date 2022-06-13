Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu faces rape charge in court
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has faced rape and other criminal charges at a closed trial in Beijing as China was in uproar over a video showing a group of men physically assaulting four women in another city.
Wu's trial Friday at the Chaoyang People’s court was reported late Friday night by Chang'An Net, which belongs to China’s powerful Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, a commission controlled by the ruling Communist Party.
Many online users criticized the timing of the trial announcement. “More concerned about the Tangshan matter,” said the top comment on Weibo in response to the Political and Legal Affairs' account. It was liked more than 22,000 times.
The attack on four women dining at a restaurant in Tangshan, a coastal city east of Beijing, early Friday morning was seen in surveillance footage shared widely on Weibo. By Sunday, police had arrested nine people on suspicion of violent assault in the case.
The assault and the public outcry renewed a conversation about misogyny and mistreatment of women in China. Earlier this year, video surfaced of a woman who had been chained in a shack. The police investigation found she had trafficked and sold as a bride.
Wu, meanwhile, had been in police custody since August last year. The trial of the former member of Korean group EXO was closed to the public to the protect the victim’s privacy, state media said.
Wu was tried on charges of rape as well as the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity.” Rape is punished with anywhere between 3 years to 10 years in prison, although life sentences and death sentences can also be given in exceptional cases. The second charge Wu faces is punishable up to 5 years in prison.
The verdict and sentence were to be issued later, state media said.
Wu was accused last year by a teenager of having sex with her while she was drunk. Wu denied the accusation.
The teenager also then said seven other women contacted her to say Wu seduced them with promises of jobs and other opportunities. She said some were under 18.
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has faced rape and other criminal charges at a closed trial in Beijing as China was in uproar over a video showing a group of men physically assaulting four women in another city.
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December last year.
'A lack of respect and dignity,' says advocate as Toronto moves to clear Clarence Square encampment
At least two encampment residents, along with several supporters, remain at a small park in downtown Toronto, which city officials and Toronto police partially cleared Sunday.
-
Toronto van attack victims, family ready themselves for sentencing hearing
Amaresh Tesfamariam's family will draw on her fighting spirit this week as they summon the strength to speak about her life in front of the man who caused her death.
NEW THIS MORNING | Public hearings in Ottawa LRT Inquiry begin today
The first public hearings in the inquiry looking into Stage 1 of Ottawa LRT begin today, with a former rail director testifying.
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic, marking her 11th win on the LPGA Tour.
Speed cameras could be installed in Barrie school zones
The City of Barrie is looking to end motorists speeding in school zones.
Elmvale church gives back to struggling Ukrainians
As the war in Ukraine continues, a congregation from an Elmvale church is doing what it can to give back to those struggling overseas.
Celebration of local culture on display at Coldwater Mill
A three-year process of redeveloping the second floor of the Coldwater Mill is finally completed.
Encampment eviction, farm guilty plea, gas prices: Top stories of the week
An eviction notice at a Kitchener encampment, a guilty plea in a farm worker's death, and gas prices continuing to rise round out the top stories of the week.
'Power in numbers': Kitchener Doon South residents start neighbourhood watch
Residents of a Kitchener community have started a neighbourhood watch after a rise in suspicious activity.
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December last year.
Flair Airlines to begin offering flights from London, Ont.
London International Airport is about to begin a partnership with Flair Airlines.
Whitecaps London FC shine light on woman abuse
It’s a strong tournament with a strong message.
Holy Roller vandalized again at Victoria Park
Less than two weeks after the Holy Roller was restored and put back in its place at Victoria Park, it was vandalized.
'Solidarity convoy' renews calls for safer conditions, better job mobility for migrant farm workers
Shawn Cotter, one of 30 people who attended a "solidarity convoy" Sunday in Leamington, has vivid memories of the unsafe conditions he was required to work in during his three years as a migrant farm worker.
'There's literally something for everybody': Windsor’s west end market returns
Windsor’s Sandwich Towne Market is back for its second season.
More administrative staff changes at Amherstburg Town Hall, sources say
CTV News has learned there has been more movement with administrative staff at Amherstburg Town Hall.
2 weekend pool incidents leave one child dead, another in critical condition
Two separate pool incidents in Quebec have left one child dead and another in critical condition within the span of just a day.
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
‘Unacceptable’: yearbooks at Montreal-area school recalled after racist entry
A West Island high school confiscated over 900 yearbooks after a student snuck racist language into his biography.
Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
Man killed in ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
A 31-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
‘It's very disappointing’: N.B. government faces criticism for changing Truth and Reconciliation Day motion
People in New Brunswick are reacting to the provincial government’s removal of the term "unceded" land from a motion recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
'Traumatizing': Whiteshell residents begin cleanup after weeks of severe flooding
Destroyed boathouses and missing docks are just some of the damages Whiteshell residents are returning to after floodwaters forced many to evacuate the area.
Train derails near Manitoba-Ontario border
A train derailed near the Manitoba-Ontario border on Saturday afternoon.
Gun reform deal reached by U.S. senators with key Republican backing
In a potential breakthrough toward the first significant new U.S. gun law in decades, a bipartisan group of senators on Sunday announced an agreement on a framework for a firearms safety bill with enough Republican support to advance in the narrowly divided Senate.
WEATHER | A month's worth of rain expected this week, prompts flood concerns
The risk of thunderstorms diminishes Sunday night as the next system from Montana sets its eyes on Alberta.
Investigation started after body found in Bow River
Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in the Bow River on Sunday.
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after Balzac crash
Alberta RCMP say officers are investigating the cause of a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan that sent a man to hospital.
Edmonton protest gives voice to those impacted by war in Ukraine
Protesters with their hands tied and blindfolds across their eyes stood on Whyte Avenue Sunday afternoon to reinforce that war in Ukraine continues.
'A step up': Tournament gives young golfers opportunity to experience tour play
A group of young golfers with dreams of making it to the pro leagues received the opportunity of a lifetime this weekend with a shot of qualifying for a professional tour event.
Sashbear Walk promotes community and understanding for positive mental health
Dozens of Edmontonians enjoyed the warm weather by completing a five-kilometre walk to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.
Save Old Growth protesters plan to occupy B.C. highways starting Monday
After taking a six-week break to recruit and train more protesters, the group Save Old Growth says it will resume blockades of highways, bridges and other major infrastructure in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island starting Monday.
B.C. organization aims to encourage more women and girls to become firefighters
Women and girls gathered in Abbotsford on Sunday to learn what it's like to be a firefighter at an event meant to promote diversity in male-dominated professions.
Recent study highlights major threat to honey bee population
The tiny, yet deadly Varroa Destructor Mite is infiltrating honey bee colonies in B.C. and around the world, feasting on bee tissue and spreading the highly transmissible Deformed Wing Virus.
Charest accuses Poilievre campaign of inflating membership numbers
Conservative Party of Canada leadership contender Jean Charest is accusing rival Pierre Poilievre of exaggerating his membership count, calling the claim 'Pierreinflation.'
Tourism minister says travel delays could be resolved in a 'matter of weeks'
Canada's Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault says the federal government is focused on resolving the long delays travellers are experiencing at major airports in a 'matter of weeks.'
'Great step forward': Travel industry applauds suspension of random COVID-19 testing at airports
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
Canadian heading World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox
The Canadian heading the World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox says it's crucial to act before the virus begin spreading in the general population.
Uber big order: Halifax driver delivers $825 worth of McDonald’s to wedding
An Uber Eats driver in Halifax got the order of a lifetime Saturday night -- $825 worth of fast food.
Sharing a bed with a partner may give you a better night's sleep than those who sleep alone: study
According to a new study, having a sweetheart to cuddle you in bed isn’t just pleasant — it can help you get a better sleep.
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny weather-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space, according to the company's livestream of the mission.
Michael Avenatti to plead guilty to stealing millions from clients
Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti has told a judge he intends to plead guilty to charges alleging he stole millions of dollars from his clients.
'A Strange Loop' makes history at Tonys as 'Company' wins 5 awards
'A Strange Loop,' an irreverent, sexually frank work about Blackness and queerness took home the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards on Sunday, as voters celebrated Broadway's most racially diverse season by choosing an envelope-pushing Black voice.
Netflix greenlights 'Squid Game' season 2
'Squid Game' is officially coming back. Netflix announced Sunday that the wildly popular South Korean show is greenlit for a second season.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
Asian shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall Street
Shares sank in Asia on Monday after a report that U.S. inflation worsened last month sent stocks reeling on Wall Street.
'Take the pressure off': Recent B.C. lottery winners say prizes bring relief
Three B.C. residents won Maxmillions prizes in a recent Lotto Max draw, and the two that have been publicly identified by the B.C. Lottery Corporation so far have reacted to their big wins with a similar emotion: relief.
War veteran reunites with lost love after 70 years thanks, in part, to Vancouver woman
After a lifetime of searching and heartache, American war veteran Duane Mann has finally reunited with his lost love Peggy Yamaguchi, partly thanks to Vancouver researcher Theresa Wong.
Series of plans gone wrong inspires 'Sgt. Pepper's Catio' in Sidney, B.C.
Before you can appreciate how meaningful it is for Brynne to have "Sgt. Pepper's Catio" attached to her home, you should know she's a prolific planner.
Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back Canadian Opens
Rory McIlroy fired an 8-under 62 to win his second Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes.
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic, marking her 11th win on the LPGA Tour.
PGA chief slams Saudi-funded league as series of exhibitions
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan described the Saudi-funded league that has signed up Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as a 'series of exhibition matches' that spends billions of dollars on players without getting a return on its investment.
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
$5 per gallon gas is here: AAA says U.S. average hits new high
The U.S. average price for a gallon of gasoline has hit $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was a fraction of a penny over $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.
GM and Lockheed are expanding their moon buggy into a whole lunar lineup
General Motors and Lockheed announced last year they were teaming up to work on a new lunar rover that would carry astronauts and their gear on the moon. Now the companies say they could develop a whole lineup of vehicles for work on the moon and that these could be available to commercial space companies, not just NASA.